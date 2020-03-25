Ann Arbor’s State Theatre and Michigan Theater offer online screenings for movie buffs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting March 26, the State Theatre and Michigan Theater in downtown Ann Arbor will offer online screenings to upcoming movies.

Movies buffs missing the historic independent theaters can show their support by purchasing virtual tickets to watch films online. Fans can also reserve virtual seats to question-and-answer sessions.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Fantastic Fungi

March 26

The two-hour documentary discusses the history of fungi with mycologist Paul Stamets, forest ecology professor Suzanne Simard, author Michael Pollan and food naturalist Eugenia Bone.

There will be live Q-and-A sessions on March 26 at 4 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. with Stamets and filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg.

Rent: $4.99

Buy: $12

Forty percent of virtual ticket sales will be given to the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Register for the Q-and-As and buy tickets here.

Saint Frances

March 27 -- 7 p.m.

Offered by Michigan Theater partner Oscilloscope, the drama/ comedy follows Bridget as she navigates an unwanted pregnancy, nannying a six-year-old and dealing with relationships.

A discussion with Programming and Digital Media Coordinator Nick Alderink is set for Friday at 9 p.m. after the “Saint Frances” viewing party at 7 p.m. Registration is required.

Tickets cost $8 for members and $12 for non-members. Ticket holders will be able to view the film for three days after receiving online access.

Purchase tickets here (for non-members) or here (for members).

Fifty percent of proceeds will be given to the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Bacurau

The two-hour and 11-minute drama follows the Brazillian town of Bacurau as it starts disappearing from maps, a UFO-drone flies overhead, and the village is invaded by mercenaries.

The film has not been made available to the public yet but is being offered in partnership with cinema company, Kino Lorber.

Tickets are $12 and will be on sale soon.

There is also a post-film discussion on April 3 at 9 p.m. with Programming and Digital Media Coordinator Nick Alderink about the film.

Visit the State Theatre’s website to learn more about virtual screenings.