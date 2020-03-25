More Ann Arbor restaurants join effort to feed community members

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Four more Ann Arbor restaurants have stepped up to offer meals for the Ann Arbor community during the current shutdown.

Joining an ever-growing list, Miss Kim, Detroit Street Filling Station, Hutkay Fusion and Fresh Forage are offering free meals for different community members.

Below are the specifics for each eatery.

300 Detroit Street

To help displaced service industry and Kerrytown shop works, the Ann Arbor vegan go-to restaurant is offering free meals to those who need them.

Unemployed service industry workers can call 734-224-8262 and ask for the unemployed service worker discount, which will cover 100 percent of costs.

This community aid is made possible through customer gift card purchases and delivery of the meals is possible if necessary.

415 N. 5th Avenue

Known for its elevated Korean food, the Kerrytown eatery is giving away free children’s meals and has reduced prices for food ordered for curbside pickup.

Parents can order free meals for their children through the Miss Kim to-go website or over the phone. The purchase of other items is not necessary.

3022 Packard Street

The Indian street food eatery is offering free bagged lunches for anyone who visits the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Currently, the restaurant is able to offer lunches consisting of two courses -- a hot lentil and vegetable soup and a vegetable rice-pilaf.

Hutkay Fusion will also be bringing its hot lunches to the Delonis Center once a week to help the center feed those using the facility.

To help make this possible, the restaurant received a donation of to-go containers from Ann Arbor-based business, Bgreen.

5060 Jackson Road

The farm-to-table eatery is offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal. Parents unsure of how to feed their picky eaters can order any item from the children’s menu for free when they select their own meal or snack.

Adult bowls, wraps and smoothies at Fresh Forage range in price starting at $7.50. Free children’s items come with a side and are customizable.

Food from Fresh Forage can be ordered online for curbside pick-up or for delivery.

