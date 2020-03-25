More Ann Arbor restaurants join effort to feed community members
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Four more Ann Arbor restaurants have stepped up to offer meals for the Ann Arbor community during the current shutdown.
Joining an ever-growing list, Miss Kim, Detroit Street Filling Station, Hutkay Fusion and Fresh Forage are offering free meals for different community members.
Below are the specifics for each eatery.
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street
To help displaced service industry and Kerrytown shop works, the Ann Arbor vegan go-to restaurant is offering free meals to those who need them.
Unemployed service industry workers can call 734-224-8262 and ask for the unemployed service worker discount, which will cover 100 percent of costs.
This community aid is made possible through customer gift card purchases and delivery of the meals is possible if necessary.
Miss Kim
415 N. 5th Avenue
Known for its elevated Korean food, the Kerrytown eatery is giving away free children’s meals and has reduced prices for food ordered for curbside pickup.
Parents can order free meals for their children through the Miss Kim to-go website or over the phone. The purchase of other items is not necessary.
We’re open for Curbside Takeout and Delivery 12P-8P EVERYDAY! And right now, kid’s meals are free across all platforms for those who are in need, no purchase necessary. Check out all the ways to order below! . CURBSIDE TAKEOUT ▫️Give us a call @ 734.275.0099 ▫️Choose takeout via GrubHub or EatStreet ▫️Head to MissKimToGo.Square.Site (New!) ▫️Snackpass (New!) . DELIVERY ▫️GrubHub ▫️EatStreet . WANT TO PURCHASE A GIFT CARD? ▫️Bit.ly/ MissKimGiftCard (no spaces) . ———— What we’re doing to stay safe: ✔️All orders must be prepaid, via credit card. Please, no cash! ✔️The restaurant is not open to the public, please wait outside or in your car and we’ll bring your order right to your door! (Same goes for delivery drivers ✌️) . If you have any questions dm us, call us or shoot us a text! . Oh.. and PS, we reduced our menu prices a bit, because who can’t use a little break right now? 💕
Hutkay Fusion
3022 Packard Street
The Indian street food eatery is offering free bagged lunches for anyone who visits the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m from Tuesdays to Saturdays.
Currently, the restaurant is able to offer lunches consisting of two courses -- a hot lentil and vegetable soup and a vegetable rice-pilaf.
Hutkay Fusion will also be bringing its hot lunches to the Delonis Center once a week to help the center feed those using the facility.
To help make this possible, the restaurant received a donation of to-go containers from Ann Arbor-based business, Bgreen.
The Covid-19 has impacted our community in unimaginable ways. At Hutkay we want to contribute in supporting our...Posted by Hut-K Nutrilicious on Thursday, March 19, 2020
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Road
The farm-to-table eatery is offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal. Parents unsure of how to feed their picky eaters can order any item from the children’s menu for free when they select their own meal or snack.
Adult bowls, wraps and smoothies at Fresh Forage range in price starting at $7.50. Free children’s items come with a side and are customizable.
Food from Fresh Forage can be ordered online for curbside pick-up or for delivery.
In light of our schools closing for COVID19, we’ve decided to offer a kids eat free deal! For as long as the schools are closed, you can bring your little ones into Fresh Forage and get a free kids bowl! Don’t forget, we also offer delivery through #grubhub and #doordash, as well as curbside pickup! Call us from your car and we’ll run it out to you! * limit to $6 per child (ages 12 and under) * must purchase an adult regular or large bowl for offer to be valid #freshforage #whyeatlocal #annarbor #localfood #supportsmallbusiness #delivery #curbsidepickup #covid19 #freekidsmeals #kidseatfree #kidseathealthy #fresh #farmtotable
