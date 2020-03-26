Chalk artist David Zinn’s characters cheer up Ann Arborites during COVID-19 crisis
ANN ARBOR – David Zinn is a local treasure.
He has left his mark -- temporary and permanent -- all over the world, but he calls Ann Arbor home.
On an average day, his colorful 3D characters lift the spirits of passersby, but perhaps now more than ever, his chalk drawings are bringing much-needed joy.
As many hunker down at home, Zinn has continued to pepper walls and sidewalks with his creatures -- sometimes with captions referring to our “new normal” like social distancing and the importance of washing one’s hands.
Here are some of his recent posts:
View this post on Instagram
Not to be Mr. Silver Lining or anything, but there are sidewalks downtown where I've never drawn because someone might have tripped over me. (Also, now is a great time to make friends you don't have to stay six feet away from.) #streetart #sidewalkchalk #solo #timeforagoodbook
A neighborly intervention in four acts #streetart #sidewalkchalk #graffitiart #checkingin pic.twitter.com/Nz92aTRvAV— David Zinn (@davidzinn_art) March 26, 2020
Thank you, David.
