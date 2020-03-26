Chalk artist David Zinn’s characters cheer up Ann Arborites during COVID-19 crisis

ANN ARBOR – David Zinn is a local treasure.

He has left his mark -- temporary and permanent -- all over the world, but he calls Ann Arbor home.

On an average day, his colorful 3D characters lift the spirits of passersby, but perhaps now more than ever, his chalk drawings are bringing much-needed joy.

Read: A chat with Ann Arbor’s chalk creature creator, David Zinn

As many hunker down at home, Zinn has continued to pepper walls and sidewalks with his creatures -- sometimes with captions referring to our “new normal” like social distancing and the importance of washing one’s hands.

Here are some of his recent posts:

Thank you, David.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!