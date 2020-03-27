50th anniversary Earth Day celebrations canceled in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in Ann Arbor has been canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled to take place in Gallup Park on April 19, the anniversary festival organizers announced the cancellation in a shared Facebook post.

Per the Facebook post, organizers intend to move the anniversary festival to the spring of 2021.

The free, four-hour celebration suppose to have family-friendly activities, live animal demonstrations, recycling clinics, crafts, live entertainment, presentations on sustainability, agriculture and energy, as well as other activities.

The annual festival has been a collaborative effort of the Leslie Science and Nature Center, the City of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor-based environmental nonprofits and organizations.

Additional Earth Day celebrations by the City Council and the University of Michigan have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The first Earth Day celebration in Ann Arbor took place on April 22 in 1970.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!