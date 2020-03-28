Ann Arbor Summer Festival cancels ticketed shows over COVID-19 concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ticketed events for the upcoming Ann Arbor Summer Festival have been canceled over concerns relating to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Executive Director of AASF Mike Michelon, said that the decision was made to cancel the indoor events due to the spread of COVID-19.

“While we are disappointed that we can’t share this special season with you, we take the safety of our community very seriously. The production process and significant financial investment required doesn’t allow us to delay a decision further. Our hope is to reschedule many of these artists for future seasons,” the statement said.

What’s been canceled

Indoor ticketed events including:

Machine de Cirque’s La Galerie, June 13-14

Black Violin (co-presented with The Ark), June 18

Scott Silven's Wonders at Dusk, June 21-26

Kristin Chenoweth, June 24

Pink Martini, June 25

Indigo Girls (co-presented with The Ark), June 30

The Capitol Steps, July 4

Refunds

Those wanting a refund have two options:

Donate the full amount or a partial amount of the ticket price to the Ann Arbor Summer Festival as a tax-deductible gift. Request a refund through credit card or check. For those who ordered tickets over the phone or at the Michigan Union, they will receive a refund call. Those who ordered tickets online with a credit card will be reimbursed through the card used. Calls may take up to two weeks to be received.

Donations and refunds can be made through this form until May 31.

“The Ann Arbor Summer Festival relies on a generous community of supporters to produce 200+ free events each year. The coronavirus situation threatens the future of our work. Now more than ever, your support is vital to sustain this organization through this moment and into the future,” Michelon said through the statement. “However, we recognize that many in our community right now are in great need and we’re grateful for your support wherever you can give it – small business, non-profits, service sector employees, gig workers, and of course, artists and those in the creative industries.”

As of now the Ann Arbor Summer Festival has not said if it’s free outdoor event series, Top of the Park, will continue as planned. Updates regarding the summer spectacular will be announced by Ann Arbor Summer Festival as they occur.

