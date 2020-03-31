Ann Arbor businesses turn to GoFundMe during COVID-19 outbreak

ANN ARBOR – As cases of COVID-19 rise in the area, the situation for many local businesses has become dire.

Those deemed non-essential have been forced to close, others, like Literati Bookstore, have elected to close, and some are operating at a bare minimum to hold onto any income they can generate.

In a plea to keep staff and operations afloat, many businesses have turned to the popular fundraising site GoFundMe to garner community support during these trying times.

Here is a list of GoFundMe pages for Ann Arbor businesses:

Funds raised to date: $114,116

Literati was the first local business to close its doors “indefinitely” amid the pandemic, citing concerns for community and staff safety. The bookstore made headlines when it raised $100,000 just two days after launching its fundraising site. In response to the successful campaign, co-owner Mike Gustafson wrote:

“I want to be clear that Hilary and I are not seeing a dime of any of this. This is all to pay our liabilities now and going forward: Rent, bills, payroll.”

Literati is continuing with online sales and is making coffee bean deliveries from Literati Coffee around town.

To make a donation, click here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Funds raised to date: $49,895

Monahan’s Seafood Market in Kerrytown Market & Shops has turned to the community for support since business has declined due to the pandemic.

Owner Mike Monahan launched a GoFundMe and wrote:

“It’s not part of our self sufficient fishmonger pride to ask anything from our customers who already do so much in supporting us. However, these are times like we’ve never experienced in our lives and hopefully never will again.”

Read: Owner of Monahan’s Seafood Market in Ann Arbor reflects on 40 years of business

For those who give a donation of $50 or more, Monahan’s is offering a free T-shirt and a gift card that will give a 10% discount off any purchase (good for one year).

Monahan’s is still open daily and is offering retail, lunch, carry out and curbside pickup. Check out its Twitter account for mouthwatering lunch specials.

Lunch special today is Baja fish tacos! Chowder is saffron rice seafood💫Call for takeout or curbside pickup 734-662-5118 pic.twitter.com/Q6MNNqFf5y — Monahan's Seafood (@MonahansSeafood) March 31, 2020

The fish market is at 407 N. 5th Ave.

To make a donation, click here.

Funds raised to date: $5,920

The Caravan Gift Shop in Nickels Arcade just steps away from University of Michigan’s campus is one of Ann Arbor’s oldest retail destinations, and it hopes to celebrate its 100th anniversary after all of this is over, according to owner Rhonda Gilpin.

The shop has been closed since March 14 and has suffered a “devastating loss of business.” Without proper funding to pay its staff, rent, utilities and artisans, Gilpin fears it will have to permanently close its doors.

Gilpin wrote on her fundraising site that she will be sharing donations with other nearby shops experiencing the same challenges:

“Any money raised over our goal amount we will be sharing with other small businesses in the historic Nickels Arcade. You might recognize a few of them, such as Comet Coffee, Van Boven Clothing, Van Boven Shoes, Arcade Barber, Mix, Randy Parrish Framing, Apples and Oranges, University Flower Shop, Arcadian Antiques, Bivouac and Mason Edwards.”

To make a donation, click here.

Funds raised to date: $10,798

The health-conscious vegetarian and vegan eatery on Ann Arbor’s west side has seen a 75% decrease in sales since it closed its dining room, wrote co-owner Kelby Behan on the restaurant’s fundraising site.

“Most service industry workers live paycheck to paycheck, and now, without warning, will have the paycheck they count on nearly diminished. It breaks our hearts to think of our kind, genuine, supportive, dedicated, hardworking team facing this financial burden during this chaotic time,” wrote Behan.

Juicy Kitchen products are still being sold at Argus Farm Stop.

To make a donation, click here.

Funds raised to date: $1,700

The retailer on Main Street is a global nonprofit and supports artisans in developing countries by selling their intricate, handmade goods.

While the shop needs funds to pay rent, utilities and payroll, manager Cathy Marks fears its artisans could suffer the most from the store closure.

“Our artisans from developing countries may suffer the most. We want to make sure we have enough cash flow to start supporting them by purchasing from their artisan groups immediately upon reopening the store, rather than scrambling just to keep the lights on,” wrote Marks.

Customers can still make purchases online. Donations are 100% tax deductible.

To make a donation, click here.

Total funds raised to date: $1,780

The E. Liberty Street barber shop closed on March 21 and is looking for support for its barbers.

“Our barbers are like family members to us and have worked with us for a number of years. 100% of funds raised will be evenly distributed amongst the barbers - Brian, Tony, Zac, and Kyle - to keep them and their families on their feet during this uncertain time,” wrote management.

To make a donation, click here.

Total funds raised: $7,895

Established in 2001, the independent, locally owned record shop on E. Liberty Street has been “hit very hard” by the effects of the pandemic and fears it will have to cancel Record Store Day on June 20.

“Our goals are simple: pay the rent, pay the independent labels we work with, and keep providing records to the wonderful people of Ann Arbor, and all over the world. We are greatly looking forward to working with all of you in person again sometime soon, and we thank you for your time and unwavering support for our little shop,” wrote its management team.

Records can still be purchased online.

To make a donation, click here.

Total funds raised to date: $5,810

Another independently owned record shop on N. 4th Ave. is asking for help. Encore Records closed its doors a week before Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency out of concern for the health of its customers and staff.

“As embarrassing as it is to be asking for this kind of assistance, we put our situation before you. Please note that we are not asking for the money for ourselves: any and all funds that we might be lucky enough to raise from this outreach (we are hoping for $30,000) will go solely to keeping Encore Records alive, and viable for the future," wrote owner Jim Dwyer.

To make a donation, click here.

Total funds raised to date: $275

Ah, Le Dog. If you’ve tasted their signature soups, you’d know why so many locals have been flocking to this small stand on Main Street since 1979.

GoFundMe COVID-19 Small Business Relief has organized the fundraiser on behalf of Le Dog.

To make a donation, click here.

We will continue to update this list. If your business has launched a GoFundMe and would like to be added to this story, please contact allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.