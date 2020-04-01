Take Back the Night Ann Arbor moves Thursday event online

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, Take Back the Night Ann Arbor will be taking a stand against sexual violence through a free, online video.

The annual rally and march will be replaced with a YouTube video premiering at 7 p.m.

The video will contain a message from author and activist Jaclyn Friedman, a performance by the Detroit Women’s Chorus, and spoken word poetry from Sophia Fortunato, a student at the University of Michigan.

2020 Take Back the Night Ann Arbor will follow the rally’s intended themes of celebrating survivors, believing women and positive sexual expression.

The video does have a trigger warning as some content may not be suitable for all audiences and may be triggering.

TBTN Ann Arbor is celebrating its 42nd annual event this year and is powered by volunteers, Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS) and U-M’s the student organization Unversity Students Against Rape.

