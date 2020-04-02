Michigan Medicine releases video thanking community for donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

ANN ARBOR – On March 20, Michigan Medicine put out the call for donations of personal protective gear and sanitizing supplies for its front-line health workers, and residents showed up.

In the video, staff can be seen receiving and sorting boxes upon boxes of donations at its drive-up donation site at the North Campus Research Complex at Dock 90 on 2800 Plymouth Rd.

Here's a message to everyone who has helped us by donating gear to protect our teams during #COVID19 care - and to everyone who might still be able to. We're also now collecting food for @FoodGatherers. Learn more about how to help: https://t.co/qwpp40oSuT pic.twitter.com/7zH7ngZXxu — Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) April 2, 2020

In its first week of collections, Michigan Medicine said it received:

Over 5,500 boxes of gloves, totaling hundreds of thousands of gloves

115,000 procedure masks

Over 10,000 N95 masks

Over 3,000 face shields

Over 500 bottles/refills of hand sanitizer and more

Michigan Medicine recently partnered with Food Gatherers to collect food in addition to medical supplies for those facing food insecurity in the area.

Donations can be made at the drive-up site on weekdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

