Michigan Medicine releases video thanking community for donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Messages of thanks from the community were included in some donations. (Michigan Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – On March 20, Michigan Medicine put out the call for donations of personal protective gear and sanitizing supplies for its front-line health workers, and residents showed up.

In the video, staff can be seen receiving and sorting boxes upon boxes of donations at its drive-up donation site at the North Campus Research Complex at Dock 90 on 2800 Plymouth Rd.

In its first week of collections, Michigan Medicine said it received:

  • Over 5,500 boxes of gloves, totaling hundreds of thousands of gloves
  • 115,000 procedure masks
  • Over 10,000 N95 masks
  • Over 3,000 face shields
  • Over 500 bottles/refills of hand sanitizer and more

Michigan Medicine recently partnered with Food Gatherers to collect food in addition to medical supplies for those facing food insecurity in the area.

Donations can be made at the drive-up site on weekdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

