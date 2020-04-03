Ann Arbor hotel to house Washtenaw County homeless residents to prevent spread of coronavirus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw County officials have said that homeless residents in Washtenaw County will be housed in an Ann Arbor hotel in anticipation of more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a new release on Tuesday, officials announced that the number of clients using the Delonis Center would be reduced to encourage physical distancing standards and that emergency shelter will be offered in a hotel with on-site staffing.

To maintain privacy, the hotel chosen as the emergency shelter was unnamed.

With the end of warming shelter season, residents using the Warming Center and Rotating Shelter moved into the shelter on April 1 and will receive three meals per day.

Residents in the shelter will have access to the Internet but details about laundry and transportation were not confirmed. They will continue to receive case management resources by the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health.

Through the news release, the county stated that it may contract additional hotels to provide isolated spaces if needed.

The Delonis Center will continue to serve meals provided by Food Gatherers Community Kitchen.

The Housing Access of Washtenaw County will continue to operate its call center and can provide phone screenings. Those experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness should call HAWC at (734) 961-1999.

Read the full news release here.

