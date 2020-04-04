University of Michigan virtual VictorThon raises almost $300,000 for children’s hospital

(Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan Facebook)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The first-ever Virtual VictorThon has raised $280,342 for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

On March 28 and 29, Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan held its annual event to raise money for pediatric rehabilitation therapies for Little Victors at the Ann Arbor hospital.

“We are beyond thankful for the unwavering support Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan has shown our Little Victors in these unprecedented times,” wrote chief operating officer of C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald in a statement.

“While COVID-19 prevented the students from physically gathering, it did not stop them from coming together and making a tremendous impact on our Mott patients. DMUM’s commitment enables us to offer therapies to allow kids to be kids.”

The event consisted of dance performances, stories from therapists and families, a virtual rave, raffles and fashion and talent shows.

It was live-streamed from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 28 and again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 through the VictorThon website and Facebook.

The VictorThon was moved online after the in-person 24-hour culmination event was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

In addition to the money made by the virtual event, the U-M student-run nonprofit organization also donated $10,000 to the Child and Family Life Department to help patients impacted by COVID-19.

During the 2019-2020 academic year, Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan supported 22 therapies and 12,351 patients at C.S. Mott. DMUM volunteers spent 1,378 hours volunteering at the children’s hospital.

