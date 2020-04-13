Ann Arbor’s NeoPapalis launches PizzaPledge to feed frontline healthcare workers

ANN ARBOR – Joe Sheena, owner of NeoPapalis and PizzaPapalis in Detroit, recently launched PizzaPledge to recruit local pizza makers to donate meals to frontline healthcare workers.

How it works: Donate one pizza for every four sold to help feed healthcare employees working tirelessly to fight COVID-19.

Since launching on April 1, PizzaPledge has served over 1,200 meals in locations across Ann Arbor, Detroit, Downriver, Oakland County and Toledo.

Over the holiday weekend, NeoPapalis staff volunteered their time to prepare 100 Easter meals for doctors and nurses at University of Michigan Hospital’s emergency department made possible by Barracuda Networks.

Sheena said he was inspired to kick start the initiative after a conversation he had with his oldest son who’s a resident in New Orleans.

“(He’s) overwhelmed, overworked and too tired to make food or (is) getting off work too late to get a carryout,” Sheena wrote via email. “I decided I had to do something on our end to make a difference.”

Are you a pizza maker and want to get involved? Joining the PizzaPledge is free. Sign up here.

