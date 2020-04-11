Ann Arbor restaurant feeds St. Joseph Mercy Hospital emergency room workers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, Palm Palace donated meals to emergency room staff and healthcare workers at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

“We are honored that we had the opportunity to serve those who serve us. Today we provided lunch for the entire ER department at Saint Joe’s Hospital. Every day over 100 of these nurses and doctors are helping our families, and this is a very humble gesture to show them how much we appreciate them.” Palm Palace management said through email.

The Mediterranean restaurant has been giving away free children’s meals to families in need in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Through email, the restaurant said that it has been donating close to $2,000-worth of the free children’s meals daily.

Palm Palace donated meals to healthcare workers and staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. (Palm Palace)

Per Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order, the restaurant is only offering carry-out and delivery orders and uses sanitizing lights, tamper-evident containers and additional procedures.

Palm Palace is at 2370 Carpenter Road.

