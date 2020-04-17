Ann Arbor Art Center finger photography challenge is the lift you didn’t know you needed

ANN ARBOR – Since the statewide stay-at-home order began, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been issuing weekly art challenges for community members to have fun and be creative.

Although the center has issued a number of different themed challenges, one has gained quick traction: the Finger Photography project.

Youth Programs Manager at the Art Center, Jean Spindler, said that she was pleasantly surprised by the amount of submissions, and by what activities the fingers appeared to be engaging in.

“A lot of them seem to be having fun travelling/exploring, aside from the one being eaten by a dinosaur,” Spindler wrote via email.

Since Tuesday, the center has received submissions of fingers practicing social distancing, traveling, braving the elements and donning funny hats.

Social distancing fingers. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

Fingers with funny hats. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

This one titled "The Wave" was submitted by a longtime summer art camper of the Art Center. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

Some fingers are astronomers; others farmers. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

This poor finger is about to meet his fate. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

Some fingers are musical performers. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor Art Center)

Have your own finger photography idea? Submit your finger scenes by Monday here.