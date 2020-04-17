Ann Arbor Art Center finger photography challenge is the lift you didn’t know you needed
ANN ARBOR – Since the statewide stay-at-home order began, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been issuing weekly art challenges for community members to have fun and be creative.
Although the center has issued a number of different themed challenges, one has gained quick traction: the Finger Photography project.
Youth Programs Manager at the Art Center, Jean Spindler, said that she was pleasantly surprised by the amount of submissions, and by what activities the fingers appeared to be engaging in.
“A lot of them seem to be having fun travelling/exploring, aside from the one being eaten by a dinosaur,” Spindler wrote via email.
Since Tuesday, the center has received submissions of fingers practicing social distancing, traveling, braving the elements and donning funny hats.
Have your own finger photography idea? Submit your finger scenes by Monday here.
