Ann Arbor Art Center launches ArtBox outreach program during stay-at-home order

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center has announced its latest creative outlet for all children in the local community: ArtBox.

With schools closed -- and the likelihood that coloring books and crayons are, let’s face it, getting old -- ArtBoxes are designed to make fun, creative projects using art classroom materials.

The Ann Arbor Art Center has partnered with local organizations to make ArtBoxes accessible for families who have limited access to art supplies. Partnerships that have distributed boxes include Ann Arbor’s Community Action Network and the Henry Ford Health System’s Game On Cancer program.

What's included in an ArtBox. (Ann Arbor Art Center)

Each ArtBox contains: one box of crayons, colored pencils, markers, oil pastels, watercolor paints, one watercolor paintbrush, one pair of scissors, one glue stick, one pencil sharpener, five paper fasteners, sidewalk chalk, and watercolor, construction, and card stock paper.

Need ideas? The Art Center will be updating its Art Resource page every Tuesday with new projects and challenges.

ArtBoxes can be purchased or donated, depending on financial need.

Each ArtBox costs $29.50. To purchase one, click here.

Donations are welcome to help the Art Center and its partners distribute art supplies to underserved families. To make a donation, email artbox@annarborartcenter.org.

To learn more about ArtBoxes, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/art-box.