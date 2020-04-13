United Way of Washtenaw County COVID-19 Relief Fund grants $454K to local organizations

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County announced that it has invested an initial $454,000 in grants from its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund in 25 local nonprofits and groups responding to critical community needs due to the pandemic.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $50,000 and were delivered less than one week after opening the grant portal.

With the help from individual donors, local foundations and businesses, the fund has raised 75% of its $1 million goal.

“Recently released Health Department data continues to reveal the disproportionate impact of this virus on people and communities of color, which is why we are maintaining a strategic focus on equity as we make grant investments,” Pam Smith, President and CEO of UWWC, said in a statement. “People in Washtenaw County need help now. We are working quickly as pledges are fulfilled to get the funds to areas of critical need.”

Food Gatherers received the largest award for this round. The food rescue organization serves more than 150 food banks and pantries in Washtenaw County.

“United Way took quick and decisive action at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Food Gatherers is grateful for their generous support at this critical time as we respond to the unprecedented challenges of this pandemic,“ Eileen Spring, President of Food Gatherers, said in a statement.

Additional grants prioritized services operating in rural areas and 48197 and 48198 zip codes to aid communities of color, people with low income and to help nonprofits cope with an increase in staffing demands.

Each week, additional funding will be made available until all COVID-19 Community Relief Fund grants -- totaling $1 million -- have been distributed.

To see the full list of organizations awarded grants, click here.

See below United Way’s guide to resources during the crisis:

If you need HELP

Call 2-1-1 Our 24/7 hotline that can connect you to services in our community

If you want to GIVE

Visit uwgive.org to donate to the Community COVID-19 Relief Fund. 100% of your gift will be used in our community to meet the emerging and critical needs in our community by our non-profit partners.

If you need Food

For a full list of food distribution options, please click here.

If you want to VOLUNTEER

Visit VOLUNTEERWASHTENAW.org Help is needed in the community and there is a special Washtenaw County Coronavirus Volunteer response team. Medical and non-medical people needed.

If you want to ADVOCATE

Share the official messages regarding public health and safety to your friends and family.

