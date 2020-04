Ann Arbor’s David Zinn continues his doodle reign during coronavirus crisis

ANN ARBOR – Now more than ever we need something to brighten our days spent inside.

Local chalk artist David Zinn has been documenting his newly-created creatures around town and it seems like he’s busier than ever.

While his regular updates on social media have been flooding feeds and bringing smiles worldwide, some residents get the joy of being surprised in person by his drawings while on walks. Some of his drawings feature themes of the current pandemic like social distancing, puns on curbside availability and even -- let’s admit it -- indulging in one too many cookies.

Here are some of Zinn’s April drawings:

After careful consideration and a small appliance delivery, Tracy has decided to initiate the cardboard box protocol. #streetart #3Dsidewalkart #boxfort #protection pic.twitter.com/VeFXGmcXQx — David Zinn (@davidzinn_art) April 27, 2020

Now is a good time to have friends in rocky places – even if they are partially nuts. #streetart #rockgarden #piglet #nosingin pic.twitter.com/wgHAPJpiMt — David Zinn (@davidzinn_art) April 11, 2020

