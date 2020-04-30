Ann Arbor Farmers Market to reopen in May

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Farmers Market will be up and running again on Saturday, May 9, but with several restrictions in place.

In a message to City Council on Thursday, the city’s Parks & Recreation Services Manager Colin Smith outlined two phases of the market’s reopening in order to ensure public safety.

According to Smith, phase one will go into effect on May 9 and will include pre-orders only with walk-in or curbside pick up and limited hours.

Shortly after, phase two will be implemented to include on-site sales with the same pre-order option. Vendors will be spaced out according to social distancing guidelines and signage will be posted to inform customers how to shop safely.

Smith said the market is committed to providing a safe shopping experience in compliance with both state and local health department guidelines.

The city will be sharing a comprehensive communication plan with the public prior to its reopening day.

