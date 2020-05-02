Washtenaw County Health Department to expand COVID-19 testing within community

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced an increase in COVID-19 testing within the community.

In partnership with Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Packard Health, the health department will be able to offer COVID-19 testing at pop-up sites within the 48197 and 48198 areas of Ypsilanti.

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, the two zipcode areas, 48197 and 48198, represent prioritized areas due to their high rates of COVID-19 infection. The health department stated that almost half of COVID-19 cases reported within Washtenaw County were from individuals living in the two areas.

At 6:30 p.m. on May 6, the Washtenaw County Health Department will discuss community testing and answer questions through a Facebook Live event.

"This health crisis has shone an even brighter light on the health inequities in our Ypsilanti community," said Alonzo Lewis, president of the St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals through a statement issued by WCHD.

"In listening to our community and reflecting on the data the health department is charting on who was most at risk of getting COVID, we recognized that those coming to our Ann Arbor hospital site did not mirror those hardest hit by this pandemic. Through close collaboration with the health department, we have been able to bring our trained staff and testing supplies to areas most in need in the community as identified by the health department."

Ongoing community testing will start on May 7 at Perry Early Learning Center. Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays but times may be changed, according to Washtenaw County Health Department.

Pop-up testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 9 and May 16. Testing on May 9 will be at the Ypsilanti Township Community Center. Testing on May 16 will be at the Community Family Life Center.

Curbside testing is already taking place at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor hospital.

COVID-19 testing will be offered to those showing at least one symptom of the virus at different sites. Symptoms include a fever higher than 100 degrees, a cough, chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, and muscle pain, among others.

No appointments, prescriptions or insurance are needed for testing but individuals are encouraged to bring their insurance cards if available.

Find more information about the testing sites and a list of symptoms on the WCHD website.

