Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley annual fundraiser to go virtual May 16

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On May 16, the Human Society of Huron Valley’s annual Walk & Wag fundraiser will be held virtually through Facebook.

The annual fundraiser supports the year-round services and resources offered by the HSHV.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the HSHV will host a schedule of virtual events including a “Best Trick” contest, “PawParazzi” photo contest, prize raffle and trivia.

Participants are encouraged to send in their photos walking or running their own 5k race with their furry friends.

Registration for the event costs $35 for “walkers” and $55 for “runners.” Children 10-years-old and younger can register for $10.

Runners will receive a medal if they submit their times to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Registered participants are asked to raise a minimum of $55. Prizes, such as a 2020 Walk & Wag T-shirt or goody bag, are given to those who raise money at different levels.

Find registration information here.

The HSHV has partnered with 10 restaurants in Washtenaw County to offer Walk & Wag lunch specials during the May 16 fundraiser.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the HSHV has been offering limited services including curbside appointments at the HSHV veterinary clinic, telemedicine appointments and its Bountiful Bowls pet food pantry.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!