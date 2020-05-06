Zingerman’s Delicatessen delivers meals to over 1,600 frontline health care workers

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Delicatessen has fed over 1,600 local medical workers since launching its community-funded ‘Buy a Sandwich for a Health Care Hero’ program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zingerman’s, it’s a win-win initiative since it supports health care workers and allows its Deli staff to continue working while dine-in restaurant service across the state is shut down. The campaign is fueled by $20 donations.

“Zingerman’s Deli is deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, hospital custodians, cafeteria staff and all support staff for keeping our hospitals running smoothly, caring for patients, and saving lives during this crisis," Rodger Bowser, managing partner of Zingerman’s Delicatessen said in a statement. “We hope these meals help them power through their long shifts and feel the support of our community.”

Donations have been coming in from all around the country, according to Zingerman’s. The sandwiches are delivered with chips, pickles, chocolate and other snacks from industry partners.

Health care workers in the central sterile processing unit at St. Joe's pose with community-funded meals from Zingerman's Delicatessen. (Zingerman's Delicatessen)

So far, Zingerman’s Deli has delivered meals to teams at University of Michigan Hospital, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Corner Health Center and the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

“We are so thankful that, during this time of tireless work, our community is showing such incredible acts of kindness in caring for our employees," Shahrzad Patterson, a physician assistant at Michigan Medicine said in a statement. "The gratitude we feel when a meal wrapped with care arrives is incredible. It is heartfelt and nourishes our body and our soul.”

To buy a sandwich for a medical worker, visit zcob.me/hero or call 734-663-3354.

WDIV Local 4 News has also partnered with Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Zingerman’s Roadhouse and Miss Kim through its Food4Frontline program. To date, the initiative has raised more than $220,000.

To make a donation, visit www.4thefrontline.clickondetroit.com.