Ann Arbor’s Sweet Heather Anne offers quarantine treats, decorating kits
ANN ARBOR – Known for its picture perfect cakes and cookies, local bakery Sweet Heather Anne has found a clever way to keep your sweet tooth satisfied during the state’s stay-at-home order.
The bakery has shifted its business online and offers some of its signature cakes, including its doodle, macaron and rich chocolate quarantine cakes starting at $35.
Another popular item? Its cookie decorating kits. Whether you have little ones who could use a fun activity or want to try your hand at royal icing technique, the Donut Cookie or Galaxy Cookie decorating kits are sure to entertain.
🍩QUARANTINE COOKIE DECORATING KITS🍩 We just added 2 types of cookie decorating kits to the online shop! If you order by 2pm today we can deliver one to your doorstep this Sunday! (Ann Arbor residents only) Check out our story highlights to see the galaxy cookie demo.💫 ✨ We’ve also added gift cards, a quarantine cake club subscription, and a cake-it-forward for healthcare workers program to our online shop. We’ve made some adjustments to our hours to adhere to social distancing, and we are now offering both FREE Ann Arbor delivery and curbside pick-up Friday-Sunday for all online orders. Plus, everything is 10% off through the end of April if you us the code 10YEARS at check-out.😘 ✨ Thanks so much to everyone who’s been showing us their support during this uncertain time. It means the world to us! 😭😭😭
Its Cake it Forward for Healthcare Workers special order allows customers to send Thank You cakes to local healthcare workers.
Sweet Heather Anne updates the site with new items every Saturday at noon.
Pick up and delivery schedules are as follows:
- Curbside pick-up is available on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Local delivery is available on Fridays and Saturdays between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To place an order, click here.
