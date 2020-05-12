Ann Arbor’s Sweet Heather Anne offers quarantine treats, decorating kits

ANN ARBOR – Known for its picture perfect cakes and cookies, local bakery Sweet Heather Anne has found a clever way to keep your sweet tooth satisfied during the state’s stay-at-home order.

The bakery has shifted its business online and offers some of its signature cakes, including its doodle, macaron and rich chocolate quarantine cakes starting at $35.

Another popular item? Its cookie decorating kits. Whether you have little ones who could use a fun activity or want to try your hand at royal icing technique, the Donut Cookie or Galaxy Cookie decorating kits are sure to entertain.

Its Cake it Forward for Healthcare Workers special order allows customers to send Thank You cakes to local healthcare workers.

Sweet Heather Anne updates the site with new items every Saturday at noon.

Pick up and delivery schedules are as follows:

Curbside pick-up is available on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local delivery is available on Fridays and Saturdays between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

