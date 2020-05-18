Virtual triathlon to benefit Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers throughout May

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor-based Epic Races has had to shift its outdoor events dramatically since the coronavirus outbreak began at the onset of its busiest season.

In an effort to keep the sporting events business afloat during the pandemic while also benefiting the local community, Epic Races announced the Mind Body Tri event to help raise funds for Food Gatherers.

Considering the current times, the unique event replaces traditional swimming and cycling events with yoga and meditation.

“I wanted to create a virtual event that could feel as real as possible,” Epic Races CEO Eva Solomon said in a news release. “A traditional triathlon consists of swimming, biking, and running. Those three disciplines would be challenging to do as a group online so we put a twist on it and created a triathlon event that consists of yoga, running, and meditation. We have found that swapping the swimming and running for some stretching and spirituality has been a welcome addition during this strange and uncomfortable time we are all experiencing.”

The event has been running weekly since May 1. For each person who enters, $5 is donated to Food Gatherers. To date, Epic Races has raised $3,141 -- equivalent to 9,423 meals -- for Washtenaw County’s premier food rescue organization through race entries and participant donations.

“When we launched this event, we expected that we would have a small group who have previously participated in our events, but it has been so much more than that," Solomon said in a statement. “We have had participants from all over the country and international as well. It has been a great way for friends and family who are separated by COVID to be able to do an activity together, feel like it has just been good all around.”

The final Mind Body Tri event will be held on May 30 at 9 a.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.epicraces.com.

For more information about Food Gatherers, visit www.foodgatherers.org.