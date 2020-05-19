Tee up! Veterans can golf for free May 26 at Huron Hills Golf Course

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On May 26, active and retired veterans will be able to play golf for free at Huron Hills Golf Course.

Those who sign up will be able to play 9 or 18 holes. Tee times must be reserved in advance by calling (734)794-6246 and can be found online here.

Tee times are staggered in 10-minute intervals and golfers must abide by social distancing rules and procedures. Golf carts will be available but must be used by a single rider.

In November the City of Ann Arbor offers veterans the opportunity to play golf for free for Veterans Day. This year, the opportunity is being offered again in May.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!