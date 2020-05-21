Ann Arbor District Library launches Pandemic Log

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library wants to hear from you for a new project.

The AADL Archives has launched the Pandemic Log in order to document life during the coronavirus pandemic. From written essays to photographs, voice recordings to videos, the archives staff aims to collect as many stories as it can to capture the impact the virus has had on the local community.

Anyone can submit materials to the Pandemic Log via the following methods:

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions from AADL:

What types of submissions are you looking for?

Since we are looking to document whatever we can, we are looking for any way you think is best to document. Written pieces of 20 words or 20,000 words. One photo or 100 photos. Voice recordings or videos of your stories. Whatever you want to document in whatever way you feel most comfortable. Pretty much any kind of file you create with your computer or phone can be uploaded via the online form or attached to an email to us.

What kinds of things are you looking for?

We're looking for everything that has struck you about this time, large or small. The major changes in your life or the little things you have noticed.

I can’t think of anything to submit!

That isn't a question, but we'll answer it anyway. Think about the things that stand out about this time. What has changed for you that might never change back? What's something funny that happened because you were all at home? What's the thing you will tell people 40 years from now when you are all talking about what you did during the 2020 pandemic? What's the funny story you told your friend on the phone last night?

How many times can I submit?

As many times as you would like. Trying to tell a story while it is still happening would be pretty hard if you couldn't update later on. The more we can collect, the more complete a story we will be able to tell. Multiple submissions are encouraged.

Can I submit anonymously?

Yes. We are looking to collect as much material as we can, and if you would rather not have your name attached, that is fine with us. Obviously the more information we have connected to your submission, the more value it will have for researchers in the future, but anonymous material is always better than no material.

Are you going to publish this anywhere?

If we wanted to put any submissions up on our website or social media, we would contact you to ask first. You can also feel free to indicate to us when submitting if you are comfortable with us doing so.

