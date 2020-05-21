Blue LLama Jazz Club to host Saturday night concert to benefit Food Gatherers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 6 p.m. on Saturday, downtown Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club will host a virtual concert with pianist Ellen Rowe to benefit Food Gatherers.

Tips donated during Rowe’s two-hour solo performance will be given to Food Gatherers to support its local initiatives to provide free and low-cost food to those experiencing hunger in Washtenaw County.

The virtual concert will be accessible through the Blue LLama website and Facebook and YouTube pages.

According to a statement from Rowe, every $5 donated during the concert will provide 15 meals.

“I’m so happy to have an opportunity to play for a cause - Blue LLama is supporting our local community in a wonderful way by both providing online access to jazz performances and raising money for Food Gatherers,” Rowe said. “One of the biggest concerns during the pandemic is making sure every segment of our population can feed themselves and their families and Food Gatherers is doing incredible work to alleviate hunger in our community.”

Rowe is a jazz pianist, composer and professor of jazz and contemporary improvisation at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance. She has performed around the United States and internationally and has put out four albums of music. She has been an educator for many years and has given workshops and masterclasses at international universities.

Find the performance here.

Over the course of the pandemic, Blue LLama Jazz Club has been offering carryout and delivery meals, tipped virtual concerts and free meals for those in need. It also supports Food Gatherers initiatives by donating meals to the food assistance organization.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main Street.