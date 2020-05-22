Ann Arbor YMCA announces virtual, in-person summer programs

ANN ARBOR – While the Ann Arbor YMCA has had to reimagine its 2020 summer camp season due to the ongoing health crisis, it has announced it will be offering virtual and in-person programming this season.

For in-person programs, capacities will be reduced, social distancing will be maintained when possible, all staff and campers will be required to wear masks and transportation to and from camps will not be offered.

In-person camps will take place at locations in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Pinckney.

Registration for members, returning campers, previously registered participants and essential workers is now open. According to the Y, registration for in-person programming is limited to essential workers.

For new, non-member participants, registration opens on Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Those who need scholarships are requested to contact the Y’s Financial Assistance Coordinator Melika Belhaj at mbelhaj@annarborymca.org.

In-person camps include:

Camp Birkett - 9141 Dexter-Townhall Road, Pinckney

The full-day camp runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the shores of Silver Lake. This camp is designed for ages 5-14 and campers will participate in traditional camp activities including swimming, canoeing, sports, outdoor education, fishing, archery and arts and crafts.

Kidventure Day Camp - Greenhills School, 850 Greenhills Drive, Ann Arbor

The full-day camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is designed for ages 5-12 and will be offered at Greenhills School from July 6 to Aug. 21. The camp location will be moved to the Ann Arbor YMCA from Aug. 24-28. According to the Y, campers will develop new skills, learn core values, make new friends, build self-confidence, grow in self-reliance and learn to appreciate teamwork.

Camp New Heights - Ypsilanti Township Community Center, 2025 E. Clark Road, Ypsilanti

The full-day camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is designed for ages 5-12. Camp New Heights will feature weekly themes, including science experiments, arts and crafts, silent reading time, team building, enrichment activities, nutrition lessons and more.

In addition, each camper age 5-11 will receive a “Camp-in-a-Box" filled with games and learning activities to take home. Campers can take part in optional virtual programming guided by YMCA Day Camp staff.

Programs for teens include both virtual and in-person opportunities. During July and August, teens will be able to participate in small group enrichment workshops and activities.

Other in-person opportunities for teens in Washtenaw County include Babysitter Certification Courses, Youth Volunteer Corps, workshops, service-learning projects and more.

For more information, visit www.annarborymca.org.