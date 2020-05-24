15 Washtenaw County nonprofits receive relief funding from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has awarded emergency relief funding grants to 15 arts and culture nonprofits in Washtenaw County.

The organizations each received one-time grants varying from $2,000 to $3,000 to give relief from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are intended to support the salary of one or more employees, fees for artists or personnel and facility costs.

MCACA launched the Emergency Relief Fund program in April and has awarded $502,400 in funding to 176 nonprofit organizations around Michigan. Funds were provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the CARES Act. An additional $83,834 was secured from Arts Midwest to help 28 more organizations.

“Today’s Emergency Relief Fund grants are providing immediate support to our state’s arts and cultural organizations as they work to economically recover from the COVID-19 virus,” said MCACA director Alison Watson in a statement.

“We’re thankful for the support from our partners at Arts Midwest in assisting these organizations that add so much value to Michigan’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities. It is vital that we do everything we can to restore economic prosperity for all Michiganders to not only recover economically, but to thrive.”

These are the Emergency Relief Fund recipients in Washtenaw County:

Ann Arbor Art Center

Ann Arbor Street Fair

Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

Friends of the Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra

Great Lakes Performing Artist Associates

Kerrytown COncer House

Measure for Measure

Purple Rose Theatre

Riverfolk

The Arts Alliance

The Guild of Artists & Artisans

Theatre Nova

UMS

Washtenaw Community Concert Band

