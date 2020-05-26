University of Michigan students team up with Hope Clinic to help deliver food to homebound

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Medical students from the University of Michigan have partnered with Hope Clinic to deliver groceries to those in need within Washtenaw County.

The volunteers are part of M-Response Corp, a student organization created after the cancellation of clinical rotations for the medical students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance of M-Response Corp has helped Hope Clinic organize and launch the new delivery program to minimize risks for community members unable to leave their homes or self-quarantining.

Hope Clinic has seen a dramatic increase in the need for food assistance and other services during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has continuously relied on the support of volunteers to meet the growing demand.

“It is crucial to provide food for those in need during this time. The goals have been to limit exposure and transmission of those who are at higher risk - and we can only do so if we keep people in their homes,” said David Portney, who is spearheading logistics for the program. “By letting younger people (at less risk) help the elderly or exposed, we can play our part in making sure everyone has their needs met during this time, while also minimizing the consequences.”

Some M-Response Corp students will return to their medical responsibilities soon but their work has helped Hope Clinic to evolve the program and prepare ongoing support for contactless grocery deliveries.

“As the students transition back to classes and other duties, Hope is very thankful for their efforts during the beginning of the pandemic. Their involvement in launching this initiative allowed Hope to work out the kinks and build a sustainable delivery program,” said Hope Clinic food programs manager and communications manager Emmeline Weinert through email.

Hope Clinic provides food assistance; medical, dental and mental health services; and child care assistance, among other services.

Visit the Hope Clinic website to see all of its services.

Hope Clinic is at 518 Harriet St., Ypsilanti.

