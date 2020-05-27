National fitness challenge encourages movement, supports health care workers at Michigan Medicine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get fit to help frontline workers at Michigan Medicine and 26 other health care systems across the country.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, the #FitForTheFrontLine challenge encourages individuals and families to move and support frontline health care workers battling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collective medical center campaign is supported by various nationally-known companies like Goldman Sachs & Co, Discovery and Pinterest, and is intended to help raise awareness and funds for frontline workers.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the front line of nurses, doctors, scientists, and other support staff has met the historic challenge in the war against the virus,” said Richard A. Friedman, co-chairman of the Mount Sinai Boards of Trustees and chairman of the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs & Co. “The #FitForTheFrontLine challenge empowers all Americans to take part during this still-challenging time.”

Here’s how it works

Individuals dedicate a specific activity to Michigan Medicine or another #FitForTheFrontLine participating organization. They pledge to support the institution by using their networks to fundraise donations during the #FitForTheFrontLine challenge.

Donation links for different #FitForTheFrontLine organizations can be shared on social media.

Gifts to Michigan Medicine will support frontline staff through its COVID-19 Philanthropic Fund.

The fitness challenge ends on June 14.

Other healthcare systems involved in the fitness challenge are Mount Sinai Health System, Baylor College of Medicine, BJC HealthCare, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, MedStar Health, Montefiore Einstein, NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health Foundation, Northwestern Medicine, NYU Langone Health, Penn Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health, Temple Health, The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, University of Chicago Medicine, UW Medicine, Washington University in St. Louis, Weill Cornell Medicine and Yale New Haven Health.

Find more information about the challenge here.

