Ann Arbor nonprofits receive COVID-19 relief grants from Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has given Relief and Resiliency grants to five Ann Arbor arts and culture nonprofit organizations.

The Ark, Neutral Zone, Youth Arts Alliance, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and 826michigan have each received a $10,000 grant from the COVID-19 Arts and Creative Community Assistance Fund.

The grants are part of the $500,000 being awarded to 50 organizations in six counties within Southeast Michigan.

In partnership with CultureSource, the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan awarded the grants to help organizations with financial pressures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must support our region’s arts & culture organizations,” said Community Foundation president Mariam Noland in a recent release. “The sector is a vital resource that supports thousands of jobs, supports business, and grows our economy.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations that showed a record of at least two years of artistic or cultural programming.

Funding was supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, DeRoy Testamentary Foundation, Ford Foundation, Kresge Foundation, Leinweber Foundation, Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, Peck Foundation and William Davidson Foundation.

Find a list of all of the organizations awarded grants here.