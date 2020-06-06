Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces five new programs

ANN ARBOR – While the Ann Arbor Summer Festival has canceled its traditional indoor events and outdoor Top of the Park, it is adapting to the times and announced Friday new programming for the local community to enjoy.

Starting in the late spring and moving through early summer, A2SF will be launching virtual and in-person programs for people of all ages.

Festival organizers said more programming will be announced throughout the season.

Here’s what’s coming up at A2SF:

Tiny Tops

The mini concert series will feature performances by Chris DuPont, Rochelle Clark, Hanna Rumora & Josh DeVries and San and Emily Slomovits. The roster will grow in the coming weeks and audience members will be able to purchase a performance for themselves or as a gift for family and friends.

Virtual Programs

A2SF will be streaming KidZone, Retreat, Annex and Festival Footprint Learning Center classes, activities and discussions on its social media pages and on YouTube. The non-music programming are featured at Top of the Park each season. Some of the activities will be available for free on CTN public access television. Check out the nightly programs which will run from June 12-28 (dark Mondays).

KidZone will be presented with support from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Podcast

The festival has launched a new podcast titled Stories from the Top that features artists, entrepreneurs and educators linked to Southeast Michigan who are at the top of their game. In each episode, an individual shares their rise from failure, how they connect with others, cultivate inspiration and more. The first two episodes feature Swaroop Bhojani and Joan Belgrave.

Music Hikes & Story Walks

Top Music Hikes & Story Walks is presented in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game. The activity geo-tags music and audio stories to trails around Ann Arbor. The music hikes spotlight artists who were originally scheduled to appear at this year’s Top of the Park. At the end of the month, a fictionalized story set in downtown Ann Arbor featuring shops and landmarks will be available to audiences. More hikes and stories will be added throughout the summer.

Sidewalk Chalk Day

Ann Arborites can guess who this activity will involve. That’s right, on Sunday, June 14, David Zinn will be creating works on Ingalls Mall and audiences are encouraged to share their sidewalk chalk creations on social media using the hashtag #a2chalkday.

As part of its Summer Game, the Ann Arbor District Library will select winners.

For more information, visit a2sf.org.

Related reading: