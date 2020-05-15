Feeling creative? Submit your drawings to Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s community art project

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival, in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library, has launched a collaborative community art project and hopes residents of all ages will participate.

Kooky Kreatures is now taking doodle submissions - the quirkier the better.

How it works

Use the Kooky Kreatures guide to start your drawing. Each template allows you to draw a creature in three parts (head, body and legs). Use a black marker or pen on white paper and submit the drawing uncolored.

When you’re finished, take a picture of your Kooky Kreature and email it to kookykreatures@a2sf.org. Scanned submissions are preferred.

Need a creative outlet? There’s still time to grab a pencil or tablet and create some drawings to submit to Kooky Kreatures! ✏️🎨To join in, start your submission at https://t.co/ilYYIvu8HJ and let's get Kooky! pic.twitter.com/i2WdtAHsrD — Ann Arbor Summer Festival (@AASummerFest) May 7, 2020

Are you playing the AADL Bummer Game? Enter KREATUREFEATURE at PLAY.AADL.ORG to earn the KREATURES OF SUMMER FESTIVAL badge.

