All About Ann Arbor

Feeling creative? Submit your drawings to Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s community art project

Project in collaboration with Ann Arbor District Library

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Participate in Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Kooky Kreatures community art project.
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival, in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library, has launched a collaborative community art project and hopes residents of all ages will participate.

Kooky Kreatures is now taking doodle submissions - the quirkier the better.

How it works

Use the Kooky Kreatures guide to start your drawing. Each template allows you to draw a creature in three parts (head, body and legs). Use a black marker or pen on white paper and submit the drawing uncolored.

When you’re finished, take a picture of your Kooky Kreature and email it to kookykreatures@a2sf.org. Scanned submissions are preferred.

Are you playing the AADL Bummer Game? Enter KREATUREFEATURE at PLAY.AADL.ORG to earn the KREATURES OF SUMMER FESTIVAL badge.

