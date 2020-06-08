70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor compost facility now open for drop-off, sales

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Compost, Environment, Mulch, Yard, Yard Work, City of Ann Arbor, Sales, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic
Ann Arbor residents have been stockpiling yard waste during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ann Arbor residents have been stockpiling yard waste during the coronavirus pandemic. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s compost facility reopened on Saturday for residents to drop off yard waste bags and materials for sale.

Located at 4170 Platt Road, residents can deliver 1 cubic yard per household, per day of acceptable yard waste materials free of charge with a recent water bill or a valid city of Ann Arbor driver’s license.

Drop-offs are accepted at designated dumpsters behind the blue storage building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction will be taking place Monday through Thursday each week on the road adjacent to the facility. Visitors will be able to use a temporary driveway and are encouraged to visit Friday and Saturday for drop-off or pick up.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

According to the city, acceptable drop-off materials include:

  • Grass, leaves, other vegetation – must be clean and free of brush/wood
  • Mixed yard waste/brush/pallets (no plywood or OSB)
  • Wood chips – must be clean
  • Food waste
  • Branches up to 6 inches in diameter

In addition to drop-offs, residents can once again purchase material that they weigh in and out. Sales are per cubic yard, and materials include:

  • Compost
  • Natural wood mulch
  • Pallet mulch
  • Woodchips

Check and credit cards accepted only.

For current fees and pricing, visit WeCare Denali or call 734-794-6380.

Residents can collect up to one cubic yard of free mulch or compost while supplies last. Pick up is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

As is required for drop-off, a recent water bill or a valid city of Ann Arbor driver’s license is required for pick up.

The program is self-loading, so all residents must bring their own containers and shovel. Visitors are requested to respect physical distancing requirements and stay at least 6 feet apart while at the facility.

For the latest information on composting and tips, visit www.a2gov.org/compost.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: