Ann Arbor compost facility now open for drop-off, sales

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s compost facility reopened on Saturday for residents to drop off yard waste bags and materials for sale.

Located at 4170 Platt Road, residents can deliver 1 cubic yard per household, per day of acceptable yard waste materials free of charge with a recent water bill or a valid city of Ann Arbor driver’s license.

Drop-offs are accepted at designated dumpsters behind the blue storage building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction will be taking place Monday through Thursday each week on the road adjacent to the facility. Visitors will be able to use a temporary driveway and are encouraged to visit Friday and Saturday for drop-off or pick up.

According to the city, acceptable drop-off materials include:

Grass, leaves, other vegetation – must be clean and free of brush/wood

Mixed yard waste/brush/pallets (no plywood or OSB)

Wood chips – must be clean

Food waste

Branches up to 6 inches in diameter

In addition to drop-offs, residents can once again purchase material that they weigh in and out. Sales are per cubic yard, and materials include:

Compost

Natural wood mulch

Pallet mulch

Woodchips

Check and credit cards accepted only.

For current fees and pricing, visit WeCare Denali or call 734-794-6380.

Residents can collect up to one cubic yard of free mulch or compost while supplies last. Pick up is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

As is required for drop-off, a recent water bill or a valid city of Ann Arbor driver’s license is required for pick up.

The program is self-loading, so all residents must bring their own containers and shovel. Visitors are requested to respect physical distancing requirements and stay at least 6 feet apart while at the facility.

For the latest information on composting and tips, visit www.a2gov.org/compost.