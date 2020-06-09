Logan Restaurant announces closure after 16 years in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – One of downtown’s longest-running establishments, Logan Restaurant, announced that it will be closing its doors permanently after 16 years.

The restaurant, owned by brothers Ryan and Thad Gillies, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

“We are sad to announce Logan restaurant will be closing its doors,” read the post. “We had an amazing 16-year run, and we would like to thank everyone that has supported us over the years. It has been a pleasure to serve each and every one of you!”

Although no reason was given for the closure, restaurants across the state have been struggling to stay afloat after a three-month closure. While some reopened their doors on Monday, permanent closure has been the only route for some suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to move inventory, Logan is transforming into a retail wine store for customers, with discounts for cases and half cases. The sale will run Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

The Gillies brothers opened fast casual concept Chow Asian Street Food a couple blocks from Logan in 2019.

A4 has reached out to the owners for comment.

