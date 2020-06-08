Ann Arbor restaurants, bars, cafes announce reopening plans this week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Today, bars and restaurants around Michigan are finally able to reopen after almost three months of either being temporarily closed or solely offering carryout services.
While they can only operate at 50% capacity, Ann Arbor businesses have not been deterred from announcing their reopening plans.
Through posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Ann Arbor eateries are letting customers know about dine-in services, contactless menus and reservation possibilities.
WE ARE OPEN in our dining room and on the patio!! And it’s Industry Monday — 40% off for hospitality, healthcare workers and first responders on ALL orders all day Monday! Please remember to bring proof of employment #turtletogo #dinein #patio #mondaymotivation #industrymonday pic.twitter.com/Tx7EU2u1Pn— Slurping Turtle (@SlurpAnnArbor) June 8, 2020
Many eateries are asking customers to wear masks when not seated at a table or are requiring reservations be made in advance.
Per restrictions put in place by the state of Michigan, restaurant and bar staff are required to wear masks while groups of customers must be spaced six feet apart to follow social distancing standards.
Our biggest priority is the safety of our staff and our guests, so we plan to take a slow but flexible approach to reopening. . So what’s new at Miss Kim today? . 👍 The dining room is not yet open, but we now have OUTDOOR PICNIC TABLES available (prepped and ready with a fully stocked sanitizing station)! . 👍We are still OPEN EVERYDAY 12P-830P with the same safe, contact-free TAKEOUT and DELIVERY options! . 👍 Everyone at Miss Kim will continue to wear masks and maintain social distance from each other and from you, our guests. . 👍 Beer and wine are still available to go AND beginning TODAY, June 8th may be consumed within our patio seating area! . We will keep the dining room closed for at least a couple of more weeks to make sure we are taking all the precautions needed to ensure your safety and ours. . 👉👉 Sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know what’s next!
Many restaurants and bars in downtown Ann Arbor are also anticipated to extend their dining services into closed streets after June 12 thanks to a recent resolution passed unanimously by the Ann Arbor City Council.
We're excited to welcome you BACK to our dine-in & patio spaces today! 🥤☀️— Zingerman's Coffee (@zingcoffee) June 8, 2020
Staff and customer safety continues to be our top priority; we have a few of our own guidelines in addition to the state of Michigan's, please check them out here: https://t.co/rTlRIFVRtZ pic.twitter.com/kcx5eFpJMO
