Ann Arbor restaurants, bars, cafes announce reopening plans this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Today, bars and restaurants around Michigan are finally able to reopen after almost three months of either being temporarily closed or solely offering carryout services.

While they can only operate at 50% capacity, Ann Arbor businesses have not been deterred from announcing their reopening plans.

Through posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Ann Arbor eateries are letting customers know about dine-in services, contactless menus and reservation possibilities.

WE ARE OPEN in our dining room and on the patio!! And it’s Industry Monday — 40% off for hospitality, healthcare workers and first responders on ALL orders all day Monday! Please remember to bring proof of employment #turtletogo #dinein #patio #mondaymotivation #industrymonday pic.twitter.com/Tx7EU2u1Pn — Slurping Turtle (@SlurpAnnArbor) June 8, 2020

Many eateries are asking customers to wear masks when not seated at a table or are requiring reservations be made in advance.

Per restrictions put in place by the state of Michigan, restaurant and bar staff are required to wear masks while groups of customers must be spaced six feet apart to follow social distancing standards.

Many restaurants and bars in downtown Ann Arbor are also anticipated to extend their dining services into closed streets after June 12 thanks to a recent resolution passed unanimously by the Ann Arbor City Council.

