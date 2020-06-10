Ann Arbor’s Safety Town summer camps go virtual in July

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting July 13, young children can participate in Ann Arbor’s Safety Town virtual week-long summer camps.

Children between five and seven-years-old can be enrolled by parents to become Safety Citizens and learn to be safe in their own homes and within the community.

From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays to Fridays, budding Safety Citizens will learn about safety issues through songs, games and projects.

The camps will be split up into two 45-minute sessions with a 30-minute “brain-break” for participants.

Safety Town curriculum will involve live Zoom calls with a teacher and police officers as well as prerecorded videos with presenters like Buster the Bus and Louie the Lightning Bug.

Parental assistance is required and a parents-only Zoom webinar is scheduled to cover issues like gun safety.

Each week-long session costs $85 and includes a helmet, T-shirt and camp materials that can be picked up at a Safety Town Kick-Off event a week before each virtual camp. Details for the kick-off events have not been released.

Safety Town scholarships are available for those in need. Visit the registration website for more information or to register for a virtual Safety Town camp.

Safety Town camps are typically held for eight weeks every summer at Dicken Elementary School.

The Ann Arbor Safety Town program began in 1979 to educate kindergarteners and has evolved over the past 40 years. The program is overseen by the Ann Arbor Public Schools Community Education and Recreation Department and works in partnership with the Ann Arbor police and fire departments.

