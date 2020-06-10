Ann Arbor’s TheRide urges businesses to ‘flatten the rush-hour curve’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) is urging businesses and community members to help “flatten the rush-hour curve” of commuting-related crowding as more workers return to using public transportation.

So that services are not overwhelmed, TheRide has made recommendations in order to reduce commute gridlock and to encourage social distancing, which will become increasingly more difficult as students return to Ann Arbor in the fall .

The preventative measures are intended to keep commuters safe and to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Recommendations for businesses include:

Providing personal protective equipment for commuters

Staggering work and class schedules

Having employees and students work from home

Scheduling start or finish times outside of rush hour periods (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Rotating staff or students on alternative days

Encouraging biking, walking, carpooling and vanpooling for transportation

See the full list of recommendations and commuting resources on the Ride website.

“Safety has always been our number one priority and we are committed to doing our part in this pandemic,” said Matt Carpenter, CEO at TheRide in a statement.

“As more businesses and schools reopen, we know more people will need to use our service. We are asking for the community’s support in preventing gridlock and crowding during the commute. We have a few months to get ready for fall and the return of students, so let’s coordinate as best we can.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, TheRide has taken additional measures to increase safety for those using its services. Measures included designated physical distancing, enhanced cleaning of high contact areas, providing hand sanitation supplies, installing plexiglass barriers around drivers, having riders use the rear bus doors, and temporarily closing the Blake and Ypsilanti Transit Centers.

