Public parking facilities in Ann Arbor return to normal operations Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, June 8, public parking facilities will resume normal operations according to the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority.

Staff are anticipated to return on Monday and modifications have been made to facilities, including social distancing reminders and plexiglass at payment centers.

From March 18 to June 7, the DDA did not collect parking fees at public parking garages and non-metered spaces. Parking attendants were not on-site so as to reduce contact between drivers and staff.

According to the DDA website, 150 on-street metered parking spaces will be available for free short-term parking for curbside pickup from Ann Arbor restaurants and retail shops.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related: