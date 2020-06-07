Public parking facilities in Ann Arbor return to normal operations Monday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, June 8, public parking facilities will resume normal operations according to the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority.
Staff are anticipated to return on Monday and modifications have been made to facilities, including social distancing reminders and plexiglass at payment centers.
From March 18 to June 7, the DDA did not collect parking fees at public parking garages and non-metered spaces. Parking attendants were not on-site so as to reduce contact between drivers and staff.
According to the DDA website, 150 on-street metered parking spaces will be available for free short-term parking for curbside pickup from Ann Arbor restaurants and retail shops.
Public parking facilities in downtown Ann Arbor will return to normal operations on Monday, June 8th. You will see modifications throughout the system including signage, social distancing cues, plexiglass at payment booths ... and frequent cleaning of common areas. @A2GOV pic.twitter.com/Nm5xVjYpX2— Ann Arbor DDA (@A2DDA) June 5, 2020
