66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

Public parking facilities in Ann Arbor return to normal operations Monday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Parking, Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority, DDA, Parking Garage, Parking Meter, Downtown Ann Arbor
An on-street parking space in downtown Ann Arbor. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
An on-street parking space in downtown Ann Arbor. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, June 8, public parking facilities will resume normal operations according to the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority.

Staff are anticipated to return on Monday and modifications have been made to facilities, including social distancing reminders and plexiglass at payment centers.

From March 18 to June 7, the DDA did not collect parking fees at public parking garages and non-metered spaces. Parking attendants were not on-site so as to reduce contact between drivers and staff.

According to the DDA website, 150 on-street metered parking spaces will be available for free short-term parking for curbside pickup from Ann Arbor restaurants and retail shops.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.