Ann Arbor District Library kicks-off tenth annual Summer Game today

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Today, the Ann Arbor District Library kicked-off the tenth annual Summer Game, the library’s summer reading challenge and scavenger hunt.

Until August 30, the AADL will turn Ann Arbor into a city-sized game where players of all ages can solve puzzles, collect points, earn badges, complete reading challenges and win prizes.

Points can be collected by findings codes online through web searches, the AADL catalog or by watching AADL.TV. Collectible point codes will also be hidden around the city at places like library branch buildings, buses, parks and on billboards.

Players can also earn points by reading or listening to 10 “anythings” -- books, podcasts, magazines, articles, or other pieces of content -- or by rating and reviewing items in the library catalog.

Points can be used to buy prizes from the online Summer Game shop starting in July. Prizes can be picked up from the library.

Those who complete the 10 “anythings” challenge receive extra Summer Game points. Kids and teens will also receive a token to be exchanged for a free book while adult players will receive a bonus code for the Summer Game shop.

Here’s how to play:

Sign up for the Summer Game . This can be done by using an existing AADL account or by texting NEWPLAYER to (734) 327-4200. Players do not need an AADL library card in order to play the Summer Game or to collect prizes. Download the Classic Summer Reading Game card for your 10 “anythings” or log them through an online account. Search for codes, complete challenge, earn points and explore the city. Exchange points for prizes.

Players can also receive points for logging daily reading or listening activities on their Summer Game accounts.

Learn more about the Summer Game here.