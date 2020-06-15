64ºF

All About Ann Arbor

These Ann Arbor Summer Festival #a2chalkday submissions will make you smile

Event presented in partnership with Ann Arbor District Library

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Sidewalk chalk.
Sidewalk chalk. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Have a case of the Monday blues? Here’s something that will surely lift your spirits.

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival recently released a fresh new round of programming, which included Sunday’s #a2chalkday.

AASF partnered with the Ann Arbor District Library for the interactive event, which called on locals to show off their best sidewalk chalk skills and upload pictures to social media as part of AADL’s Summer Game.

Residents young and old participated in the event -- including famed local chalk artist David Zinn. See some of the bright, colorful submissions below.

