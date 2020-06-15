These Ann Arbor Summer Festival #a2chalkday submissions will make you smile
ANN ARBOR – Have a case of the Monday blues? Here’s something that will surely lift your spirits.
The Ann Arbor Summer Festival recently released a fresh new round of programming, which included Sunday’s #a2chalkday.
AASF partnered with the Ann Arbor District Library for the interactive event, which called on locals to show off their best sidewalk chalk skills and upload pictures to social media as part of AADL’s Summer Game.
It's #a2chalkday! We've partnered with @davidzinn_art and the @AASummerFest to provide prizes for the best chalk art done across Ann Arbor today.— Ann Arbor District Library (@aadl) June 14, 2020
$100 gift cards for the best kid, teen, adult, and group pieces, plus Summer Game points!
More info: https://t.co/evlpb33oiC pic.twitter.com/Ku6rHI9GRF
Residents young and old participated in the event -- including famed local chalk artist David Zinn. See some of the bright, colorful submissions below.
#a2chalkday by Evelyn (6) and Victoria (4) pic.twitter.com/zTYDqqHLdG— Becky not “a becky” (@wickedcellist) June 14, 2020
Had to get in my #a2ChalkDay today instead of tomorrow. One solo and one with my artistic-minded niece. @aadl pic.twitter.com/LHRWxVqwSS— Meg Hixon (@MegDaLibrarian) June 13, 2020
Kicking off the summer with #a2chalkday. Thanks @aadl! pic.twitter.com/sZxaz4tNxx— Amy Mayer (@accmay) June 14, 2020
We miss Top of the Park but still love Ann Arbor Summer Festival. #a2chalkday pic.twitter.com/Lv9XOrdteo— Dana Muir (@DanaMuir) June 15, 2020
@aadl #a2chalkday our entries: Dragon by Owen adult. Bee by Rebecca adult. Camping by Xander age 11. pic.twitter.com/9lCB8SDId5— Bee Present Honey (@beepresenthoney) June 14, 2020
Henry (age 7) Pikachu and a Pokeball #a2chalkday @aadl pic.twitter.com/cL9bna2GdK— Julie Rick (@jmr711) June 14, 2020
This cute little chalk fella appeared outside our LFL... thanks, Jonathan! Part of the A2District Library Summer Game 2020 #a2chalkday @AASummerFest @aadl pic.twitter.com/v54usaOZS1— Kathleen M. Wright (@kidpeoplewrite) June 15, 2020
#A2CHALKDAY!@aadl— Michael Goldberg (@mbgold) June 14, 2020
Artist Name: Margo
Age: 8
Title: The Pigeon Doesn’t Want To Go To Sleep pic.twitter.com/dLRwaC0bLa
@aadl #a2chalkday by Miriam age 10 pic.twitter.com/EfF8ELf3Bh— Elena Haviland (@elenahaviland) June 14, 2020
Will and Charlie (age 4) Superheroes 🦸♂️ Saving the City @aadl #a2chalkday pic.twitter.com/qa2WMjBBvU— Julie Rick (@jmr711) June 14, 2020
My kiddo is wildly proud to present her entry for #a2chalkday. #WingsOfFire #SilkWings— HellOnWheels (@NotSurprisedNow) June 14, 2020
Thank you @aadl for organizing this fun contest and giving us a chance to put our hours of lockdown chalk drawing practice to use! pic.twitter.com/p9kA553m3W
@aadl @AASummerFest #a2chalkday obstacle course by Courtney (adult), Caleb (7), and Myles (4) pic.twitter.com/FAu2GKw32q— Rebecca Snider (@rebeccalsnider) June 14, 2020
