These Ann Arbor Summer Festival #a2chalkday submissions will make you smile

ANN ARBOR – Have a case of the Monday blues? Here’s something that will surely lift your spirits.

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival recently released a fresh new round of programming, which included Sunday’s #a2chalkday.

AASF partnered with the Ann Arbor District Library for the interactive event, which called on locals to show off their best sidewalk chalk skills and upload pictures to social media as part of AADL’s Summer Game.

It's #a2chalkday! We've partnered with @davidzinn_art and the @AASummerFest to provide prizes for the best chalk art done across Ann Arbor today.



$100 gift cards for the best kid, teen, adult, and group pieces, plus Summer Game points!



More info: https://t.co/evlpb33oiC pic.twitter.com/Ku6rHI9GRF — Ann Arbor District Library (@aadl) June 14, 2020

Residents young and old participated in the event -- including famed local chalk artist David Zinn. See some of the bright, colorful submissions below.

Had to get in my #a2ChalkDay today instead of tomorrow. One solo and one with my artistic-minded niece. @aadl pic.twitter.com/LHRWxVqwSS — Meg Hixon (@MegDaLibrarian) June 13, 2020

We miss Top of the Park but still love Ann Arbor Summer Festival. #a2chalkday pic.twitter.com/Lv9XOrdteo — Dana Muir (@DanaMuir) June 15, 2020

@aadl #a2chalkday our entries: Dragon by Owen adult. Bee by Rebecca adult. Camping by Xander age 11. pic.twitter.com/9lCB8SDId5 — Bee Present Honey (@beepresenthoney) June 14, 2020

This cute little chalk fella appeared outside our LFL... thanks, Jonathan! Part of the A2District Library Summer Game 2020 #a2chalkday @AASummerFest @aadl pic.twitter.com/v54usaOZS1 — Kathleen M. Wright (@kidpeoplewrite) June 15, 2020

#A2CHALKDAY!@aadl

Artist Name: Margo

Age: 8

Title: The Pigeon Doesn’t Want To Go To Sleep pic.twitter.com/dLRwaC0bLa — Michael Goldberg (@mbgold) June 14, 2020