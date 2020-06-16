Ann Arbor YMCA offers free water safety curriculum to residents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA has turned its Safety Around Water program into a free at-home curriculum for parents and children.

The curriculum is designed to help families learn about water safety and can be done without a pool or access to water.

The Safety Around Water curriculum is intended for children ages five to 12 and includes six themed lessons on topics like sun protection and pool safety, as well as coloring activities and a discussion guide for adults.

Families who register for the curriculum will be able to pick up boxes of materials between July 6 and 10 at different locations around Washtenaw County.

Registration can be done through the Ann Arbor YMCA website.

The YMCA has also extended its virtual and in-person day camps. Virtual camps started June 15 and in-person camps will begin July 6.

