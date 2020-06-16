University of Michigan reaches out to 300K former students to aid in Dr. Anderson investigation

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has contacted more than 300,000 former students who were on campus between the mid-1960s and early 2000s encouraging those who might have information regarding the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

The effort is the university’s second attempt to reach those who could aid an independent investigation into allegations against Anderson.

Anderson is accused by scores of former students -- most of them male athletes -- of sexual misconduct during routine exams. He was a physician on campus and in the athletic department for nearly 40 years. He died in 2008.

Email messages were sent to alumni on Tuesday morning and letters were delivered to the Postal Service on Monday. In the letter, U-M President Mark Schlissel asks former students to contact the investigative team at WilmerHale law firm “if you had any experience with Anderson you wish to report or if you have any other information you believe may be relevant.”

“When it completes its investigation, WilmerHale will issue a public report," Schlissel’s letter reads. “The report will include a full accounting of Anderson’s conduct, a discussion of any institutional failings that may have allowed him to harm others, and recommendations for preventing what Anderson is alleged to have done from happening ever again.

"The university will not influence or interfere with the investigation, nor will the university receive WilmerHale’s report until it is released to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson investigation call center at 855-336-5900 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To contact the independent investigative team from WilmerHale law firm directly, call 877-428-9667 or email UofM@wilmerhale.com.

In addition, U-M is offering confidential, free counseling to individuals impacted by Anderson’s actions through national survivor support service Praesidium. Those who wish to use the service may contact Praesidium at 888-961-9273 to learn what services are available in their local area.

