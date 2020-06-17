Ann Arbor YMCA expands free produce box distribution sites in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA has expanded its distribution sites of free produce boxes across Washtenaw County as it continues to participate in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Originally planned to last for the month of June only, the Ann Arbor YMCA will be continuing distribution of the free boxes through August. It has also expanded from one site to eleven locations across the county.

According to Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi, staff distributed roughly 1,400 boxes last week to families in need.

The Ann Arbor YMCA staff team distributed about 1,400 boxes of USDA fresh produce today to families in need during the coronavirus crisis. What a great way for us to serve our community and get a workout at the same time!#YforAll #DIGY #ThisIsY #YMCA #AnnArborYMCA pic.twitter.com/meHcm1MKef — Toni Kayumi (@tonikayumi1) June 12, 2020

Pick up this week will take place on Thursday and Friday at the following locations:

1500 South Huron Road in Ypsilanti Township (future YMCA branch site located across from the Washtenaw County Sheriff Department Office in Ypsilanti Township, Thursday: 3 p.m. to 6 pm)

Forest Knolls Apartments: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti (Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti (Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to noon)

Aspen Chase Apartments: 2960 International Dr., Ypsilanti (Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

The Villas Apartments: 2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti (Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor (Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

St. Mark’s Church/Sugarbrook: 1515 South Harris, Ypsilanti (Thursday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Ypsilanti Senior Center: 1015 N Congress St, Ypsilanti (Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Glencoe Hills Apartments: 2201 Glencoe Hills Drive, Ann Arbor (Friday: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

New Parkridge Apartments: 831 Hilyard Robinson Way, Ypsilanti (Friday: noon to 2 p.m.)

SkyDetail Mobile Detailing: 409 Emerick Street Ypsilanti (Friday: 10 a.m. to noon)

Each box contains 25 pounds of fruits and vegetables, many of which are locally grown.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!