Track your water consumption in Ann Arbor with new online tool

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor has announced that water customers can now use a free online tool -- called AquaHawk -- to help track their water consumption and receive alerts via text, phone or email.

To register for the tool, visit a2gov.org/aquahawk.

Only one account per customer number should be added. Those with multiple accounts with the same customer number will be linked within 24 hours.

Once registered, customers can begin tracking their current water-use history. In addition to tracking usage, customers will also be notified of any detected leaks and when they are about to exceed their preferred water consumption limit.

Have questions? Contact customer service at the city of Ann Arbor at 734.794.6320 or customerservice@a2gov.org.

