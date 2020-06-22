Ann Arbor Mayor to join sister cities in carbon neutrality webinar Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor will join international counterparts from two Ann Arbor sister cities to discuss carbon neutrality and efforts to advance climate action.

Hosted by the National League of Cities, Mayor Taylor will be joined by Simon Henig, Leader of the Council of County Durham in England, and Mayor Erasmus Palmer of Tübingen, Germany.

The free webinar will include a short presentation from each community leader as well as question and answer sessions.

Register for the webinar here.

On June 1, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously adopted the A2Zero Carbon Neutrality Plan that is intended to help Ann Arbor achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

