Blue LLama Jazz Club to host benefit concert for Jim Toy Community Center in Ann Arbor Sunday

ANN ARBOR – At 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Blue LLama Jazz Club in downtown Ann Arbor will host a Pride Month benefit concert featuring pianist and vocalist Matthew Ball.

Tip proceeds made during the event will be given to the Jimy Toy Community Center, a resource center for the LGBTQ community that has served Washtenaw County for over 25 years. The center provides resources to community members and hosts events, peer groups and book clubs. It also organizes Ann Arbor’s annual Pride celebration.

The benefit concert will be available online through the Blue LLama website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Known for his signature sound and energy, Ball is also known as The Boogie Woogie Kid. A former attorney, he plays boogie-woogie, New Orleans, blues and swing music including favorite songs from the 20s, 30s, and 40s. He has played internationally and across the United States.

There is no mandatory cover charge for some concerts at the jazz venue. Instead, dinners at the Blue LLama Jazz Club are able to pay an optional tip for performers. Viewers of the online performance can also donate directly to the Jim Toy Community Center or through viewing websites.

Dining reservations are encouraged for those wanting to be at the concert in-person. Learn more about the benefit concert here.

The Blue LLama Jazz Club is open every day of the week for dining-in services and carryout curbside services.

It is at 314 S. Main St.