City of Ann Arbor asks cyclists for opinions on bike routes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s many cyclists can now share their opinions about comfortable bike routes around Tree Town through a new survey.

On an interactive map of existing and proposed bike routes, cyclists can give feedback to refine a network of routes that will help the city update its Comprehensive Transportation Plan.

Routes range from prioritized smaller streets for bicycle travel to separated bike paths on main streets. Each route has been designed to be comfortable for riders of most skill levels, according to the City of Ann Arbor.

Those taking the survey will be asked to consider different types of bike infrastructure, like bike boulevards and side paths.

Participants can place pins on the interactive map to show which routes they would use most, which routes are missing and which routes may have barriers for cyclists. Optional comments can be added about the proposed or existing paths.

The network of routes is based on the findings of a previous survey and previously held open house.

The city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan is a guiding document for transportation policies, programs, and investments in the transportation network. It includes roads, sidewalks, public transit, bike lanes and paths, according to the city.

The survey is available until 9 a.m. on July 10.

Find the survey here.