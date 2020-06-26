Alonzo Lewis named new president of Saint Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Livingston hospitals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, the Saint Joseph Mercy Health System named Alonzo Lewis as the new president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston hospitals.

A resident of Ann Arbor for over 20 years, Lewis was previously a chief operating officer in the hospital system as well as senior vice president of operations. He is replacing Bill Manns, who left the role in January.

"Alonzo is a trusted leader who has taken on significant initiatives for St. Joe's with remarkable results," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions in a statement. Saint Joseph Mercy is a division of Trinity Health.

“Since joining our organization four years ago, he has led St. Joe’s with a thoughtful, analytical approach to tackling tough issues, building strong teams and designing effective service line strategies while passionately supporting our healing mission. As we continue to reinstate programs and services following the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel fortunate to have such an experienced and capable leader at the helm.”

Lewis joined St. Joes in 2016. Previously, he was vice president of Women and Children’s Services and Business Development at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak. Having served in health systems operations since 1993, Lewis has worked for Trinity Health and Mercy Hospital in Detroit, among others.

He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a Master’s of Health Service Administration from the University of Michigan.

Lewis is a board member of the Washtenaw Health Plan, Glacier Hills Senior Living Community and Hope Clinic.

