Gutman Gallery to reopen Wednesday featuring Ann Arbor Art Fair artists

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, the Gutman Gallery on Fourth Avenue will reopen after closing its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening comes a few weeks before the Ann Arbor Art Fair was scheduled to take place prior to its cancelation in May.

“So it made really perfect sense to us to use that [the reopening] as an opportunity to elevate those artists who, unfortunately, won’t have the opportunity to show in person at the Fair anymore,” said Gutman Gallery Manager Elizabeth Wallace.

Operated by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, the Gutman Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Wallace added that the 38 artists featured in the gallery were juried selected for The Guild’s portion of the Ann Arbor Summer Art fair, one of four simultaneous art fairs known collectively as Ann Arbor Art Fair. Pieces by the artists include paintings, prints, jewelry, ceramics, handbags and glass art, among others.

“We have a great variety of work, in terms of medium and price range, so I feel like there is really something for everyone, which I’m really excited about,” said Wallace.

According to Wallace, the gallery has been set up to help guests move from piece to piece without feeling crowded.

Guests wanting to handle artwork, like jewelry, will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and after touching pieces. Wallace said that gallery staff will frequently clean surfaces to make sure guests and staff are safe.

There will not be a limit to the number of people allowed in the gallery at one time but guests will check-in at the door, must wear masks and will be offered hand sanitizer provided by Gutman Gallery partner, Mammoth Distilling, according to Wallace.

Items in the gallery are also available on its online shop for those unable to visit. Some pieces are only available online due to artist preference. Curbside pickup is available for purchased items.

Off-hours appointments are available by request and can be made by contacting Wallace at elizabeth@theguild.org.

The Gutman Gallery originally opened in February but was forced to close its physical space during the COVID-19 pandemic. It went virtual with online shopping, virtual art fairs and online programming through Zoom. Its next virtual art class is at 6 p.m. July 15 with artist Kimberly Arden, who will teach participants how to make polymer clay jewelry.

Find details here.

Gutman Gallery is at 118 N. Fourth Ave.