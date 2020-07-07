Celebrate Collector Car Appreciation Day with Ann Arbor drive-in movie Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, Hagerty is hosting a drive-in showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” to celebrate Collector Car Appreciation Day and grow awareness of automotive restoration and collection.

The film will start at 9:30 p.m. on a pop-up drive-in movie theater at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms.

The Motor-In event costs $20 per car and will be attended by Hagerty members with their classic cars to add to the drive-in experience.

Registration fees for the event will benefit Hagerty’s License to the Future program, an initiative that funds driver education programs for teenagers.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

A limited number of high school and college graduates can watch the movie for free by signing up here.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 8:45 p.m. in their best 80s wear for a social media contest. Movie-themed snacks and water will be available.

To follow social distancing restrictions, cars will park six feet from each other and attendees must wear masks when not in their cars.

Registration for the event closes at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Find the full details or purchase tickets here.

Five other cities will be hosting Motor-In events simultaneously for the benefit of License to the Future.

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is at 8540 Island Lake Rd in Dexter, Michigan.